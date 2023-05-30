Useful information about mountain lions in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Mountain lion sightings seem to be more common so here is some useful information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department and National Park Service.
Mountain lions are also called cougars, pumas, panthers, and catamounts. They roam throughout the desert and mountain country. They can be found from Canada to South America, and are usually quiet and elusive but can be dangerous.
Although mountain lion sightings are rare, people may sometimes encounter them. Typically, Mountain lions can be seen at any time of the day or night, but are most active at dawn and dusk.
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, urban sprawl has resulted in the shrinking of mountain lion habitats which results in more human encounters.
Mountain lions are solitary animals, traveling alone except during mating season or when a female is supporting young.
Mountain lions are meat eaters and prey mostly on deer. They also eat javelina and small animals like rabbits, squirrels, and skunks.
Follow these AZGFD/National Park guidelines to stay safe:
Do not feed wildlife. Feeding deer, javelina and other animals may attract larger predators that hunt these animals.
Do not leave pets outside at night.
Do not jog or hike alone. Go in groups with adults supervising children.
Keep children close to you. Do not allow children to play along river banks, in heavy vegetation, or alone at dawn or dusk. When hiking with children, watch them closely and never let them run ahead of you. Observations of captured wild mountain lions reveal that the animals seem especially drawn to children.
If you encounter a lion, remember the goals are to convince it that you are not prey and that you may be dangerous. Follow these safety tips:
Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.
Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it.
Fight back if attacked. According to National Park Service hiker in southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools, and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal.
Please report all mountain lion sightings by calling the nearest Arizona Game and Fish Department.
In the event of an attack, call 911.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE