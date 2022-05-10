Use a gas-powered mower? Pima County will give you cash to switch to electric

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you live in Pima County, you may be able to cash in for going green while mowing your lawn.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality says if you use gas powered lawn mowers, you can get some Home Depot vouchers to use toward electric or battery-powered mowers. You can get up to $400 in vouchers.
Residents and commercial users are eligible.
Vouchers are unlimited for commercial users.
Commercial users of gas powered lawn mowers can receive an unlimited number of $200 Home Depot vouchers toward electric or battery-powered mowers. Listen to this smart businessman who did it. https://t.co/XlRWPqwqyC— Pima County DEQ (@PimaDEQ) May 10, 2022
For more information, visit pima.gov.