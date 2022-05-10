 Skip to main content
Use a gas-powered mower? Get a voucher to switch to electric

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you live in Pima County, you may be able to cash in for going green while mowing your lawn.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality says if you use gas powered lawn mowers, you can get some Home Depot vouchers to use toward electric or battery-powered mowers. You can get up to $400 in vouchers.

Electric lawn and garden tools are lighter and easier to start than gas-powered alternatives. AND they keep the air healthier!

Turn in your gas-powered equipment through Pima County DEQ's Cut Down Pollution Program, and you'll get a voucher toward an electric replacement! For more information, visit pima.gov/cutpollution/.

Residents and commercial users are eligible.

Vouchers are unlimited for commercial users.

For more information, visit pima.gov.

