USA swimming coach speaks out on moment she rescued swimming competitor

USA swimming coach Andrea Fuentes shot to fame on Wednesday as she leapt into the water to rescue artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez. The incident took place at the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The 25-year-old lost consciousness at the end of her routine in the women’s solo free event. Fuentes dived in to the pool to rescue her after the lifeguards’ delayed reaction.
CNN's Amanda Davies spoke to Fuentes on Thursday afternoon.
Amanda Davies: What has she been saying to you today having had a chance to reflect on yesterday and of course, see those pictures?
Andrea Fuentes, USA Swimming Coach: The first thing she told me, believe it or not, is like, she told me, in case you didn't know, I'm going to swim tomorrow. I was like, wait. How are you? First. Imagine how her mind was that she was like, okay, what's next? And and I was like, we need to check with a doctor before anything. So we are gonna wait first and then we will see if you can swim or not.
Amanda Davies: And so just talk us through how it played out yesterday from your perspective. At what point did you realize you needed to jump into that pool?
Andrea Fuentes, USA Swimming Coach: When I saw her feet were when she was performing the last seconds, I saw her feet want a little bit more pale than normal. So I was like, Oh, and then I saw her the way down. I was like, immediately when, I didn't even ask myself if I should go or not, I just saw I was not going to wait.
Amanda Davies: And one of those images shows your face very, very clearly whilst you are underwater with your eyes fixed on her as you were stretching out. What was going through your your mind? What were you thinking at that point?
Andrea Fuentes, USA Swimming Coach: And what they were saying is like fix it. Like I felt like I had to do something. So the lifeguards arrived and then both of us took her out of the pool. I knew the heart rate was fine. I checked while I was swimming with her, and she was, it was working. Like the heart was on. My only thoughts were like, she has to breathe. So I was like, open the mouth and make her cough and calling her like, very strong for her to react. And then the organizing committee, used this process you do the when somebody is gone, you press very hard on the nail. So they did that until like... And I was like, okay, she's fine.
Amanda Davies: You mentioned the lifeguards and the medical team there. What was your take on their reaction? Should they have gone in before you? Should they have got there sooner?
Andrea Fuentes, USA Swimming Coach: It's not that I'm not humble enough. I'm an Olympic swimmer. And I know I can I can move faster than them in the water. So even if we went at the same time, I was going to arrive before them. So I won't blame them for that because they don't have the training as I do. I've been 10 hours of everyday in my life swimming, so for sure I was going to arrive faster than them. So that's one thing. And the other thing is that they knew later than me that something was not okay because I know Anita very well and I know the sport very well. Probably they are not just our sport. So they were like, she's just relaxing under water until they saw me jumping so they, oh. So something's wrong. So I understand them. They reacted very fast once they realized there was a problem. They help a lot with vitals and everything. So they did their job. I did mine. Everything is good.