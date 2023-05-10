US Secretary of Homeland Security to hold news conference on Title 42

TUCSON (KVOA) - The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security will hold a news conference Wednesday on the end of Title 42.
As Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas is in charge of the department that oversees U.S. border protection and immigration enforcement, so his leadership is critical when Title 42 ends Thursday.
His office sent out a press release, saying he would give an update Wednesday on the planning and operations of the U.S. government.
He'll be giving this update in Washington, D.C. Representatives from the State Department will also be there.
Title 42 was a pandemic-era policy. It allowed border patrol to expel migrants from the U.S. to protect public health.
State and federal officials believe that once it expires, there will be a large influx of migrants at the southern border and that it will be very difficult to handle.
The federal government has already said they will send 15-hundred troops to the southern border to help with administrative work.
