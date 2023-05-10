US Secretary of Homeland Security holds news conference ahead of Title 42's end

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVOA) - The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, held a news conference Wednesday on the end of Title 42.

Secretary Mayorkas announced plans come Thursday when Title 42 comes to an end, as they're expecting an influx of migrants at the southern border.

"Let me be clear. The lifting of the Title 42 public health order does not mean our border is open. In fact, it is the contrary," said Secretary Mayorkas.

Secretary Mayorkas says when reverting back to Title 8 immigration laws, there will be tougher consequences for illegal crossings.

"Unlike under Title 42, an individual who is removed under Title 8 is subject to at least a 5-year bar on reentry into the United States and can face criminal prosecution if they attempt to cross again," said Secretary Mayorkas.

Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing a new rule to encourage lawful and safe entrees into the U.S.

"The rule presumes that those who do not use lawful pathways to enter the United States are ineligible for asylum," explained Secretary Mayorkas.

This rule goes into effect when Title 42 expires, Thursday, May 10th, at 11:59 p.m. eastern time.

They will also be surging personnel to the border including more than 1,400 DHS personnel, 1,000 processing coordinators and an additional 1,500 Department of Defense personnel.

Plus, they recently announced the distribution of 332 million dollars to support communities along the southern border.

However, Secretary Mayorkas says these efforts are just a start.

"Our immigration laws today are outdated," said Secretary Mayorkas. "The solution we are implementing are the best available within our legal authority. But they are short term solutions to a decade old problem."