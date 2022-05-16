 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US reaches deal to reopen shuttered baby formula plant

  • 0
President Joe Biden Baby Formula
President Biden / Twitter pxhere

WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials have reached an agreement to allow baby formula maker Abbott to restart its largest domestic factory.

It's a key step toward easing the national formula shortage, though it will be two months or longer before any new product ships.

Under the agreement, Abbott must fix bacterial contamination issues at its Michigan facility, which the Food and Drug Administration has been investigating since early this year. After production resumes, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.