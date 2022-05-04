 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them

  • 0
Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden administration from ending Title 42 Covid border restrictions for migrants

Migrants expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico under Title 42, walk towards Mexico at the Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 1, 2022.

 Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

AP-US-Border-Asylum-Limits, 3rd Ld-Writethru

May 4, 2022 2:53 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say the Biden administration has begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a chance to seek asylum, expanding use of the rule even as it publicly says it has been trying to unwind it.

One U.S. official tells The Associated Press that up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans are being expelled daily from three locations. A Mexican official confirms those numbers at at least one location. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the arrangement has not been made public.

Tags

Recommended for you