 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

US Postal Service says at least 40% of new delivery trucks will be electric

  • Updated
  • 0
USPS New Truck

The US Postal Service said that at least 40% of its new delivery vehicles will be electric, up from the 10% it had once committed to, following a backlash from the Biden administration and others.

 USPS
Originally Published: 20 JUL 22 14:45 ET
Updated: 21 JUL 22 08:33 ET
By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

(CNN) -- The US Postal Service said Wednesday that at least 40% of its new delivery vehicles will be electric, up from the 10% it had once committed to, following a backlash from the Biden administration and others.

Under the revised plan, the Postal Service would buy 33,800 electric vehicles, 25,000 of which will come from Oshkosh Defense, which designed a specific electric vehicle for the Postal Service's needs. The other vehicles will be purchased "off the shelf," meaning they aren't purpose built for a single customer. Automakers like Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Rivian offer electric delivery vehicles, which are in high demand. Interest in electric vehicles has increased amid high fuel prices.

The new Postal Service vehicles are expected to begin servicing routes late next year, according to Postal Service spokesperson Sue Brennan.

The Postal Service's initial plans, originally confirmed in February, had been criticized by the White House, the Environmental Protection Agency and US legislators. President Biden had called for half of vehicles sold by 2030 to be electric, and for government fleet vehicles to have zero tailpipe emissions.

Four US Senators have pushed legislation that would prohibit the Postal Service from purchasing non zero-emission vehicles. Attorneys general from 16 states, the District of Columbia and environmental groups sued the Postal Service in April to stop the purchase of gas-powered vehicles.

"Once this purchase goes through, we'll be stuck with more than 100,000 new gas-guzzling vehicles on neighborhood streets, serving homes across our state and across the country, for the next 30 years," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at the time.

The Postal Service's new electric vehicle from Oshkosh Defense includes many safety features that aren't present in many of its current vehicles, including airbags. It will have more cargo space, which will come in handy as the Postal Service delivers more packages. The roof of the vehicle is tall enough to allow a mail carrier to stand in the back.

Paul LeBlanc and Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.