US Attorney’s Office releases 2022 immigration enforcement statistics

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Today, the United States Attorney’s Office announced its immigration enforcement statistics for October 2022 to December 2022.
From Oct. 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office brought criminal charges in Arizona against 1,456 people who entered or re-entered the United States illegally.
In its ongoing effort to prevent unlawful immigration, the United States also filed 260 cases against people responsible for smuggling undocumented noncitizens to and within Arizona.
The Attorney’s Office says these prosecutions are aimed at leaders and coordinators of smuggling organizations and young adult drivers which they utilize.
Reducing migrant smuggling and mitigating the risk to communities impacted by these offenses continues to be a priority for the Office and its law enforcement partners.
These statistics represent United States Attorney's Office prosecutions only.