Updates on the Status of Mifepristone in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – In light of the recent events involving Mifepristone, also known as the abortion pill, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind Arizonans that they can still legally receive the drug.

As of April 13th, 2023, providers can continue to prescribe mifepristone and misoprostol for abortion and miscarriage care, just as they did before these court orders were issued.

Additionally, under Arizona law, patients in other states who need reproductive care can still travel to Arizona to receive care.

“This is a fast-moving situation, and we are likely to see further court orders in the coming days and weeks”, said Attorney General Mayes. “My office is actively monitoring these cases and is in an ongoing dialogue with members of the reproductive rights community on these issues. We will release updates as circumstances may require.”

Even though the abortion pill is still legal in Arizona as of now, that doesn’t mean things won’t change in the coming days or weeks.