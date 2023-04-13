 Skip to main content
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Updates on the Status of Mifepristone in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – In light of the recent events involving Mifepristone, also known as the abortion pill, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind Arizonans that they can still legally receive the drug.

As of April 13th, 2023, providers can continue to prescribe mifepristone and misoprostol for abortion and miscarriage care, just as they did before these court orders were issued.

Additionally, under Arizona law, patients in other states who need reproductive care can still travel to Arizona to receive care.

“This is a fast-moving situation, and we are likely to see further court orders in the coming days and weeks”, said Attorney General Mayes. “My office is actively monitoring these cases and is in an ongoing dialogue with members of the reproductive rights community on these issues. We will release updates as circumstances may require.”

Even though the abortion pill is still legal in Arizona as of now, that doesn’t mean things won’t change in the coming days or weeks.

