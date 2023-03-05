 Skip to main content
Updates in progress: Elgin brush fire in progress

Update: Residents who evacuated the area are now able to return to their homes.

SANTA CRUZ, Ariz. (KVOA) - Santa Cruz authorities say there is a brush fire in progress in Sonoita.

Authorities say a "large scale wildfire incident" is underway in Elgin.

Crews from Sonoita-Elgin, Patagonia, Rio Rico, Nogales and Whetstone are responding to the fire.

An evacuation has been ordered for residents on Longview Loop Rd due to wildfire.

Updates:

  • Authorities say Elgin-Canelo residents who have been evacuated should report to 22 Los Encinos Road, Elgin Arizona.
  • Livestock Shelter says they are currently accepting large animals. Address: 3142 S. Hwy 83, Sonoita, AZ 85637. You will need to provide food and water buckets.

  • Patagonia Community United Methodist Church at 387 McKeown, Patagonia, Arizona is currently open for any residents being evacuated.

Residents in the adjoining area should be ready to evacuate.

News 4 Tucson will update this article with any developments.

