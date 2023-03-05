Updates in progress: Elgin brush fire in progress

Update: Residents who evacuated the area are now able to return to their homes.
SANTA CRUZ, Ariz. (KVOA) - Santa Cruz authorities say there is a brush fire in progress in Sonoita.
Authorities say a "large scale wildfire incident" is underway in Elgin.
Crews from Sonoita-Elgin, Patagonia, Rio Rico, Nogales and Whetstone are responding to the fire.
An evacuation has been ordered for residents on Longview Loop Rd due to wildfire.
Updates:
- Authorities say Elgin-Canelo residents who have been evacuated should report to 22 Los Encinos Road, Elgin Arizona.
- Livestock Shelter says they are currently accepting large animals. Address: 3142 S. Hwy 83, Sonoita, AZ 85637. You will need to provide food and water buckets.
Patagonia Community United Methodist Church at 387 McKeown, Patagonia, Arizona is currently open for any residents being evacuated.
Residents in the adjoining area should be ready to evacuate.
News 4 Tucson will update this article with any developments.