UPDATED: Authorities are searching for a missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department says 84-year-old Sally Ziegler was found safe on Monday morning.
Ziegler is a vulnerable adult. She is 5’6”, 135 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.
She was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday near the 1400 block of West Liddell Drive wearing a purple t-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information on the location of Sally is urged to call 9-1-1.
