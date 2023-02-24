Updated: Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly comments before his hearing Friday

Update: Kelly's charges have been changed from 1st degree murder to 2nd degree murder.

NOGALES, Ariz (KVOA) - George Alan Kelly responded to a few questions before his evidentiary hearing Friday.

Kelly was asked if there was anything that might happen that he wouldn’t expect. “I don’t expect anything. What happens, happens.” Kelly said.

When asked if he was in communication with his wife Kelly replied, “I’m in communication with my wife.”

Kelly had no comment when asked if the charges against him were fair or not.

The court hearing started at 9 a.m. in Santa Cruz County on Friday.