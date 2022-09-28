UPDATED: Aircraft crashes south of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway into small plane crash south of Tucson near Sahuarita.
The aircraft went down Wednesday, in an area west of Mission Road and Ruby Star Road near the Flying Diamond Airpark.
Federal investigators tell News 4 Tucson only the pilot was aboard the single-engine Grumman American AA5B when it crashed.
Pima County Sheriff's investigators confirm the pilot was killed.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what may have caused the crash.
