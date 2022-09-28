UPDATED: Aircraft crashes south of Tucson

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 321 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms across the western half of the Tucson Metro
Area. Weather radar estimated between 0.50 and 1.0 inches of
rain has fallen over the past hour. This will result in
significant ponding of water resulting in minor street
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells
and South Tucson.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 301 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over the north and northeast portions of the
Tucson Metro Area. The heaviest rainfall, between 0.75 and
1.25 inches has occurred near Tanque Verde Road and Catalina
Highway.  This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 401 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms across the central portions of the Tohono
O'odham Nation. The heaviest rainfall has fallen along Route
30 near Comobabi, and will impact drainages that fill into Ko
Vaya and Comobabi Washes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, No:ligk, Cababi,
Comobabi, South Comobabi, Sil Nakya, Santa Rosa Ranch, San
Luis - Sells District, Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 318 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across northeast portions of
the Tucson Metro Area. An automated rain gage near Houghton Road
and Catalina Highway reported 1.10 inches of rain in the past 30
minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Catalina Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain north of Highway 86 to the north of Sells. The heaviest
rainfall is along and near Routes 30 and 232, near Comobabi,
Rincon, and San Luis. Flash flooding, especially in drainages that
fill into the Comobabi, Ko Vaya  and Quijotoa Washes is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cababi, Comobabi, South Comobabi, San Luis - Sells District and
Rincon.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Pan Wash, Anegan Wash, Sikul Himatk Wash, Murk Kui Wash, Ko Vaya
Wash, Comobabi Wash, Quijotoa Wash, Sells Wash, San Luis Wash and
Sil Nakya Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

UPDATED: Aircraft crashes south of Tucson

  • Updated
Breaking news

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway into small plane crash south of Tucson near Sahuarita. 

The aircraft went down Wednesday, in an area west of Mission Road and Ruby Star Road near the Flying Diamond Airpark. 

Federal investigators tell News 4 Tucson only the pilot was aboard the single-engine Grumman American AA5B when it crashed. 

Pima County Sheriff's investigators confirm the pilot was killed.  

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what may have caused the crash. 

Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates on this story.  

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

