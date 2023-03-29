UPDATE: UAPD hosts its first blood drive of the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Police Department is hosts a blood drive Wednesday.

The drive is running from 10 a.m. until 3p.m.

You can visit the Bloodmobile at 1852 East 1st Street. Donators will receive $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. They will also get the chance to win a $3000 card to help with gas and grocery expenses.

Prior to donating blood, all donors will receive a free health screening. This will include your blood pressure, hemoglobin and pulse being checked.

If you are donating blood, Red Cross suggest following these steps ahead of your appointment:

Eat iron-rich foods (red meat, fish, poultry, etc.)

Be well rested.

Stay hydrated.

Ask a friend to join you!

This is the UAPD's first blood drive of the year.