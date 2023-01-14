UPDATE: Tucson Downtown Jazz Fiesta moved indoors Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Due to a significant rainfall predicted on Monday, the Downtown Jazz Fiesta will be moved indoors.
There will be several indoor locations on the west side of downtown near Congress and Pennington including The Century Room, The Rialto and Club Congress.
The scheduled entertainment that will perform throughout the day has not been changed, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
For more information and to get tickets, visit their website here.
REVISED DOWNTOWN JAZZ FIESTA SCHEDULE
Club Congress Stage
12:15-1:00 pm - Gabriel Ayala
1:45- 2:30pm – Matrix (Richard Katz – Keys, Gary Love -Sax, Evan Arrdondo -Bass, Pete Swan, Drums
Rialto Theatre
11:30am-12:15pm – Neamen Lyles
1:00-1:45pm – The Tucson Latin Jazz Nonet
2:30 -3:30pm – The University of Arizona Studio Jazz Ensemble directed by Angelo Versace with Special guests, Elliot Mason and Sofija Knezivic
4:30-5:30pm – Gunhild Carling
The Century Room
11:30am-1:30pm –Tribute to Clifford Brown by Max Roach Quintet: Jason Carder, Brice Winston, Angelo Versace, Tom Wakeling, Dom Moio
1:30-3:00pm – Mike Gellar & Sheryl Ann Mckinley
3:30-4:30 – Tommy Gearhart - Singing & Swinging the Big 3: Ballads, Blues, & Bop