Update on hazmat spill to be discussed at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to meet Tuesday morning.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m., and the recent hazmat spill and Dr. Theresa Cullen's employment are on the agenda.

We're expecting an update from the County Administrator on the response and status of the toxic fumes and clean-up efforts associated with a hazardous materials spill on Interstate 10. This crash that happened one week ago placed hundreds in the area on a shelter-in-place order and closed down I-10 in both directions.

While the order has been lifted and the interstate is back open, residents still have questions about the status of the spill. Tuesday’s meeting is expected to address these questions and concerns.

There will also be an update from the County Administrator on the continued employment of Dr. Theresa Cullen as Pima County's Health Director.

This comes after Arizona Governor Katie Hobb's decision last week to withdraw her nomination for Cullen to serve as the Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

News 4 Tucson will follow this meeting so make sure to stay with us for updates.