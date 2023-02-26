Update: Authorities respond to a hazmat situation in North Tucson

Update: Crews are investigating an odor in the area. NFD says to avoid the area.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire Department evacuated parts of Northwest Hospital's emergency room.

NFD says people have been evacuated from the emergency room area, but they are unsure how many people have been evacuated.

NFD says they responded to calls of a building fire. Crews on scene determined it to be a hazmat situation and not a fire.

