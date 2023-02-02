 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Authorities investigate report of shots fired at Carrington College

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are continuing their investigation into a tense situation that happened Thursday morning at a college west of downtown.

Officers were called to Carrington College on North Bonita Avenue near Congress and I-10, after a report of shots fired at the school.  

Several TPD units along with a police helicopter responded to the school to search for a possible shooter in the area. 

Students received a Shelter in Place alert and were asked to stay off campus while officers searched the building. 

Tucson Police tell News 4 Tucson, a suspect was detained off-campus, and there was no indication that shots were ever fired at the college. 

The college lockdown has been lifted. 

