UPDATE: Authorities investigate report of shots fired at Carrington College

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are continuing their investigation into a tense situation that happened Thursday morning at a college west of downtown.
Officers were called to Carrington College on North Bonita Avenue near Congress and I-10, after a report of shots fired at the school.
Several TPD units along with a police helicopter responded to the school to search for a possible shooter in the area.
Students received a Shelter in Place alert and were asked to stay off campus while officers searched the building.
Tucson Police tell News 4 Tucson, a suspect was detained off-campus, and there was no indication that shots were ever fired at the college.
The college lockdown has been lifted.