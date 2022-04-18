UPDATE: 77-year-old has been located, police say

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 77-year-old has been located after he was reported missing on the east side of Tucson Monday evening.
According to Tucson Police Department, 77-year-old Ephraim McCreath was last seen in the area near the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Camino Seco sometime before 10:43 p.m. Monday.
TPD described McCreath as vulnerable.
The 77-year-old was described to be 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige coat, blue jeans and dark gray shoes.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 19, 2022
77-year-old Ephraim McCreath was last seen earlier tonight in the area of E. Golf Links Rd. & S. Camino Seco. He is 6”2/190 lbs. Ephraim was last seen wearing a beige coat, blue jeans and dark grey shoes.
Please call 911 if he is located. pic.twitter.com/S9XCnRj7Cf
Anyone with information is advised to call 911.
