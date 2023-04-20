Upcoming Road Projects will Impact Traffic in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Cochise County Public Works has announced three upcoming road projects which will have a temporary impact on traffic in parts of Cochise County.
These projects will also be announced on electronic message signs at the locations.
- Gleeson Road between the Tombstone City Line and US Route 191 in Elfrida. Chip/seal and pavement preservation projects starting on April 24, 2023 until May 18, 2023 will cause a one-lane closure for the duration of the project. Slow traffic and temporary traffic signals will result.
- Sierra Vista Service Center Parking Lot, 100 Colonia de Salud, Sierra Vista. A pavement preservation project on weekend days only from April 29, 2023 until May 14, 2023 will result in the parking lots for the courts and the Sheriff’s office closing in sections (map attached). All vehicles including county vehicles need to be moved from the indicated sections before the affected weekends.
- Charleston Road between Sierra Vista City Line and Old Charleston Road in Tombstone. A pavement preservation project will result in a one-lane closure towards the end of May 2023. The exact date will be announced as soon as possible. Slow traffic and temporary traffic signals will result.
