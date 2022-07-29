Unveiling of Obama White House portraits to be held in September

President Biden will host former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House in September for the unveiling of their official White House portraits.
This video is from the national tour of the couple's portraits that were unveiled in February of 2018 at the National Portrait Gallery.
The official white house portraits have not been unveiled yet.
That will happen during an unveiling ceremony that will take place in the east room of the white house on September 7th.
It is a decades-long tradition where first-term American presidents host their immediate predecessors at the White House to unveil their official portraits.
However, a ceremony for the Obamas never came during former president Donald Trump's time in the oval office.
The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the event.
The artist and details about the artwork will also be released on the day of the ceremony.