 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this evening. High levels
of atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to
produce excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There
is a higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in
recent days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Unveiling of Obama White House portraits to be held in September

  • 0
Obama Portraits

President Biden will host former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House in September for the unveiling of their official White House portraits.

This video is from the national tour of the couple's portraits that were unveiled in February of 2018 at the National Portrait Gallery.

The official white house portraits have not been unveiled yet.

That will happen during an unveiling ceremony that will take place in the east room of the white house on September 7th.

It is a decades-long tradition where first-term American presidents host their immediate predecessors at the White House to unveil their official portraits.

However, a ceremony for the Obamas never came during former president Donald Trump's time in the oval office.

The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the event.

The artist and details about the artwork will also be released on the day of the ceremony.