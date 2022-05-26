Unseeded Arizona Softball and Mississippi St. vie for World Series spot

TUCSON (KVOA) It's a battle of the experienced unseeded and the inexperienced unseeded this weekend in Starkville, Mississippi.
The host Mississippi State Bulldogs are in their first ever Super Regional after winning four consecutive elimination games to take the Tallahassee Regional.
The event is sold Unout.
Mississippi State (37-25) upset No. 2 Florida State, marking the first time a No. 1 or No. 2 national seed has been eliminated in the regional round.
Friday's 9 a.m. Tucson time first pitch will mark the first NCAA sotball Super Regional game ever played on Mississippi soil.
Mississippi State is led by Mia Davidson, who was on the Bulldogs roster when the club came to Tucson and lost twice to the Wildcats in the 2019 NCAA Regional round.
Davidson's 91 career homers are the most in SEC softball history and fifth in NCAA softball history.
The Wildcats (36-20) meanwhile are in the 16th Super Regional after going on the road and sweeping through the Columbia Regional. UA's Hanah Bowen and Devyn Netz tossed back-to-back shutouts to eliminate the 15th seed Missouri Tigers.
Although Arizona has the overall better experience in the Super Regionals as a program, the Wildcats as a team have less tournament-game experience than the Bulldogs (97 games for UA to 137 for MSU).
Arizona's offense is one of the best in the nation. The Wildcats ranked ninth in home runs (92) and slugging percentage (.569), and 11th in batting average.
UA hits six home runs last weekend in sweeping the Columbia Regional.
SCHEDULE
Friday: 9 a.m. MST on ESPNU.
Saturday: 1 p.m. MST and will air on ESPNU.
Sunday: If necessary, the time and TV selection will be determined if needed.
SERIES
Arizona has met Mississippi State four times and holds a 3-1 record against the Bulldogs.
