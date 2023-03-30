University of Arizona's production of Head Over Heels begins soon

TUCSON, Ariz. - The School of Theatre, Film & Television presents the new musical comedy Head Over Heels, onstage at the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona from April 9th through 23rd.

Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction, only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts. It will be directed on our stage by TFTV Assoc. Professor Danny Gurwin.

“The action is set in the 16th century, offering many standard Renaissance features that we’ve turned on their heads,” says Gurwin. “There’s romance, parental oppression, death and resurrection, but the plot is emboldened by an acceptance of gender fluidity. It is a powerful message for our current day seen through the lens of an equally complex and political world of long ago.”

Danny Bass plays the lead character, the gender-fluid Musidorus. “I’ve learned so much about myself during this show, and I am confident that those watching will learn something about themselves as well,” Bass said.

The production will have ten performances between Apr. 9 - 23, 2023, including a special post-show discussion with cast and crew on Friday, April 21. Tickets are available here: theatre.arizona.edu/shows/head-over-heels