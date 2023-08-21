University of Arizona welcomes record number of first year Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Students at the University of Arizona are waking up for their first day of class Monday morning.
Around 9,100 first-year students start class Monday. That includes a record number of students from throughout Arizona, making this one of the largest first-year classes the university has ever had and one of the largest transfer classes.
News 4 Tucson spoke with the chief enrollment officer at UArizona, Kasey Urquidez. She has some advice for new and returning students.
For new students, “Get involved. There are so many things to do. It feels a little daunting at times but there are opportunities to find your community. We want you to do that,” said Urquidez.
And for seniors, she says “we have amazing resources for you. Our career development student engagement office is ready to help you start to look for your career, and plan for your graduate or professional school.”
The university says they received a record number of applicants, so a big congratulations to all the new wildcats starting class Monday!