University of Arizona students prepare for the first week of class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Students at the University of Arizona are less than one week away from classes starting.
Tuesday, those wildcats started moving onto campus. It was a busy start to move-in week, as students started to arrive on campus to make their new home at the UArizona.
One by one, cars filed onto campus, as university staff directed wildcats to their new dorms.
The campus can get very crowded during move-in week, but News 4 Tucson met one freshman who had a plan to beat the rush.
“We got here last night so we could get here early this morning,” said Sophie Pursell.
Unloading clothes, storage units, bedding, and more, Pursell has been preparing for this day.
“I’ve been packing since like April so just watching lots of videos on what to bring,” said Pursell.
She says she has a lot of emotions about becoming a Wildcat.
“Super excited,” said Pursell. “I'm a little nervous about classes, but I'm excited to meet new people and live on my own for the first time.”
She is one of about 7,500 students moving onto campus this week, making the dorms full.
Alex Blandeburgo, the executive director for housing and resident life, explained, “Students applied much earlier this year, so we filled up much quicker. I think that's largely due to the fact that people want to live on campus. Post pandemic more second and third-year students which we have seen an increase.”
For students moving in the rest of the week, “Be patient and drink a lot of water. It's gonna be hot and you know, I think there will be some long lines but I think we've mitigated that pretty well with our staggered move-in times,” said Blandeburgo.
Move-in times will continue through Saturday, and then the first day of class for all these wildcats is Monday!