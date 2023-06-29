University of Arizona releases response regarding SCOTUS ruling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - After the Supreme Court's Affirmative Action decision Thursday morning, the University of Arizona has released a response.
“Arizona state law has prohibited the consideration of race or ethnicity in university admissions since 2010. As the state's land grant university and a Hispanic Serving Institution, we are proud to have seen significant growth in diverse student enrollment over the last decade,” said Pam Scott, UArizona’s Associate Vice President, External Communications.
According to Scott, UArizona’s first-year class has increased from 39% students of color to 47%.
Scott says UArizona expects the fall 2023 first-year class to bring slightly more students of color.
