University of Arizona ranks top 0.5% of universities worldwide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona ranks among the world's best universities.

The Center for World University Rankings has placed UArizona number 95 out of 20,000 global colleges. UArizona also ranked No. 48 among U.S. institutions and No. 25 among public colleges and universities.

CWUR uses the following indicators to rank the world's universities. The percentages indicate the weight given to each indicator: