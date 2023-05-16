 Skip to main content
University of Arizona ranks top 0.5% of universities worldwide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona ranks among the world's best universities.

The Center for World University Rankings has placed UArizona number 95 out of 20,000 global colleges. UArizona also ranked No. 48 among U.S. institutions and No. 25 among public colleges and universities.

CWUR uses the following indicators to rank the world's universities. The percentages indicate the weight given to each indicator:

  • Quality of education, measured by the number of alumni who have won major academic distinctions relative to the university's size (25% of the overall ranking)
  • Employability, measured by the number of alumni who have held top executive positions at the world's largest companies relative to the university's size (25%)
  • Quality of faculty, measured by the number of faculty members who have won major academic distinctions (10%)
  • Research performance:
    • Research output, measured by the total number of research articles (10%)
    • High-quality publications, measured by the number of research articles appearing in top-tier journals (10%)
    • Influence, measured by the number of research articles appearing in influential journals (10%)
    • Citations, measured by the number of highly cited research articles (10%)

