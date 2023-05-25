University of Arizona ranks in top 20 volunteer-producing colleges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Peace Corps, the University of Arizona ranks number 15 among the top volunteer-producing colleges and universities between 2003 and 2023.
This is the seventh time UArizona has ranked in the top 20 among large schools (those with more than 15,000 undergraduates.)
More than 1,720 UArizona alumni have served as Peace Corps volunteers since 1961.
"We are proud of the University of Arizona's long history of Peace Corp volunteer participation," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "Our students have a desire to serve others, give back, and develop global perspectives and experience. Wildcat Peace Corps volunteers put into action the university's core values of compassion, inclusion and integrity, and the work they do throughout the world and at home exemplifies our mission as a land-grant university."
UArizona offers a Peace Corps Prep Certificate Program to all undergraduates interested in working for the Peace Corps or in international service more broadly.
UArizona was one of eight schools with a prep program to appear on the Peace Corps list. Rankings are calculated based on self-reported data by Peace Corps volunteers between fiscal years 2003 and 2023.