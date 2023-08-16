University of Arizona making changes to make campus safer this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Safety is always a priority on the University of Arizona's campus.
However, after the deadly shooting of Professor Thomas Meixner last year at the University of Arizona, the university says they're making changes to help make campus safer for students and staff this year.
"We always think, oh it's never going to happen here and then when it does, unfortunately, we're not as prepared as we could've been. But I think going into this year we are much more prepared than we were," said Ashley Green, a senior at UArizona.
At the time of the shooting, Ashley Green found herself in a terrifying situation. She was giving a campus tour.
"At that point, we had no policy or procedure of what to do in that situation, so it was really scary like being in charge of a group of people who don't know where they're going, don't know what they're doing," said Green.
News 4 Tucson sat down with the UAPD interim Chief of Police and chief safety officer about the safety enhancements the campus will see this year.
"We want to make sure we have the most effective physical updates possible to ensure safety and then arguably, the most important thing, is the awareness piece. Is to empower everybody within this campus community to know what to do if they should see something of concern," said Steve Patterson, UArizona VP and Chief Safety officer.
Locks on classroom doors, emergency information placed throughout campus, ualert system improvements, a new mental health officer. These are some of the advancements to make the campus physically safer and make students and staff as prepared as possible.
"I do think the university has done a lot since then to address those issues. So I do feel more confident going into this school year…I think as a community we are more prepared," said Green.
UAPD asks that students and staff report anything that concerns them.