University of Arizona hosts this year's Regents' Cup

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Saturday the University of Arizona Eller College of Management hosts the 2023 Regents’ Cup, a celebration of free speech and civil discourse.

This tri-university competition features student team members engaging in debate and speech events that honor participants for articulating different points of view. This year’s theme is Liberty, Prosperity, and the Constitution.

Students compete for awards in storytelling and Oxford events and receive generous scholarships to finance their education.

All students that compete receive a monetary award. Students selected to take part in the Regents’ Cup may be eligible to receive either internship or course credit for their work.

the event is scheduled to last all day.

The University of Arizona was the winning university in 2022.