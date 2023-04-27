University of Arizona forecasters predict a very active hurricane season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona forecasters predict a very active 2023 hurricane season.
Since 2014 the University of Arizona has been accurately predicting hurricane activity thanks to a model created by Xubin Zeng, UArizona professor of hydrology and atmospheric sciences, and his former graduate student Kyle Davis.
The UArizona researchers say they are predicting nine hurricanes this year, five of which are expected to be major.
The average number of hurricanes per year has been seven. In 2017, there were 10 hurricanes, six of which were very damaging but Zeng says fewer hurricanes are expected to make landfall this year.
"We are not expecting this to be as damaging as 2017," Zeng said. That said, he emphasized that "people should get prepared."
