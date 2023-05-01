University of Arizona engineering seniors compete at Craig M. Berge Design Day

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

University of Arizona engineering seniors compete at Craig M. Berge Design Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Bear Down on Davis Center

The Wildcats will have exactly four weeks to ramp up for the 2020 Pac-12 football season

 By David Kelly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Ninety-nine student teams will present their projects and compete for $47,000 in prizes at Craig M. Berge Design Day on May 1.

University of Arizona engineering seniors have spent the last year working together on design projects for industry and university sponsors.

"Craig M. Berge Design Day is a story of remarkable student success and the ways engineers improve lives," said David W. Hahn, the Craig M. Berge Dean of the college. "Not only are the designs a testament to our students' technical agility and creativity, but the projects also show why the college's graduates are highly sought after in industry and government."

The student projects are as varied as they are impressive, including efforts to advance space exploration, improve quality of life for people with kidney disease and make agriculture more sustainable.

Design Day is open to the public beginning at 1 p.m. on May 1. The awards ceremony is from 4 to 5 p.m. where students will receive cash prizes, including a $7,500 grand prize.

Projects include a basketball-shooting robot, a mechanical spider, an airplane control system that can be used by pilots without arms and a 250-pound combat robot designed to compete on the show Battlebots.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE