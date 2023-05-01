University of Arizona engineering seniors compete at Craig M. Berge Design Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Ninety-nine student teams will present their projects and compete for $47,000 in prizes at Craig M. Berge Design Day on May 1.

University of Arizona engineering seniors have spent the last year working together on design projects for industry and university sponsors.

"Craig M. Berge Design Day is a story of remarkable student success and the ways engineers improve lives," said David W. Hahn, the Craig M. Berge Dean of the college. "Not only are the designs a testament to our students' technical agility and creativity, but the projects also show why the college's graduates are highly sought after in industry and government."

The student projects are as varied as they are impressive, including efforts to advance space exploration, improve quality of life for people with kidney disease and make agriculture more sustainable.

Design Day is open to the public beginning at 1 p.m. on May 1. The awards ceremony is from 4 to 5 p.m. where students will receive cash prizes, including a $7,500 grand prize.

Projects include a basketball-shooting robot, a mechanical spider, an airplane control system that can be used by pilots without arms and a 250-pound combat robot designed to compete on the show Battlebots.