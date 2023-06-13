University of Arizona awarded $2 million High-End Instrumentation grant

TUCSON, (KVOA) - The University of Arizona will be the home of a new top of the line MRI.

The University of Arizona was recently awarded a $2 million High-End Instrumentation grant to help purchase an advanced MRI instrument for studying the human brain.

The system, scheduled for delivery in fall 2023, will have advanced hardware that can produce clearer and more comprehensive images of the brain with greater speed.

"BIO5 is excited and proud to support the acquisition of this new MRI instrument," said Jennifer Barton, director of BIO5 and professor of biomedical engineering. "Our cohort of neuroimaging faculty from across the University of Arizona are world renowned for their innovations in MRI image acquisition. This machine will enable them to create new knowledge and diagnostics, as well as help develop therapies for neurological and cognitive disorders."

The instrument will be located in the Translational Bioimaging Resource, a new 20,000-square-foot facility in the Biosciences Research Laboratories building.