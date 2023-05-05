University leaders meet to discuss the future of campus safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - University of Arizona leaders are meeting to discuss the future of campus safety.
UArizona president Robert Robbins, Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson and 17th U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona are holding the virtual meeting to provide an update on campus safety.
The group plans to talk about the university's progress as it implements the recommendations of the campus safety and security report prepared by the Independent PAX Group.
News 4 Tucson will provide updates once the meeting ends.
