United Way offers free tax preparation from IRS-certified volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
El Pueblo Neighborhood Center is a VITA location

If you haven’t filed your tax return yet, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program might be what you need.

VITA offers free tax prep for people or households earning less than $73,000 a year. 

VITA tax services are done by IRS certified volunteers. El Pueblo Neighborhood Center is one of a dozens sites where you can schedule an in-person appointment or drop-off. Direct deposit is not required.

Elizabeth Cozzi with United Way of Southern Arizona says, "There’s fully in person sites, where they do the tax preparation with you present. There’s something called a Valet VITA that is where we scan your documents, we never keep confidential information, and then a certified preparer will do your taxes remotely and send the return back to you."

Cozzi says United Way, with its partner agencies is the largest tax preparer in Arizona.

"Last year there were $26-million in refunds brought back to Arizonans from their federal refunds. And we’re really pushing people to come in because of the child tax credit – you can only access the second portion of that – by filing your 2021 return, so we’re encouraging families to come on down," said Cozzi.

Those refunds wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

"We have everything from retired tax preparers, accountants, business leaders, and college age students who are studying business."

The tax deadline is Monday April, 18.

For more information about VITA locations and hours, click here