Unique car pays tribute to Arizona's fallen officers

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson family is remembering fallen law enforcement officers in their own special way.
Ross Kaplowitch says after he worked in law enforcement himself, he decided to create a fallen officer memorial car with the help of his wife.
Across the vehicle, messages of courage and sacrifice can be seen.
"We had a lot of loss last year," he said. "My wife and I came up with this idea and she designed it. I have a lot of friends in law enforcement and there was way to many lost last year in Arizona."
The memorial car is also rented out for law enforcement funeral services from any agency that wants it as part of their services.