Unemployment claims rise across the U.S.

New claims for unemployment benefits rose last week.
The increase in the number of people applying for first time unemployment benefits surprised many analysts.
But the labor department says that the market remains very tight for workers.
Earlier this month, the number of people on jobless roles was at its lowest point since 1969.
Initial claims for unemployment assistance rose 21,000 to 218,000 people.
The number of people with ongoing claims - or people who have claimed unemployment benefits for two weeks in a row or longer fell by 25,000 down to one-point-three million - the lowest level for continuing claims since December of 1969.
There were 11.5 million job openings at the end of march and jobless claims are down an all-time high of 6.1 million people claiming unemployment benefits in April of 2020.