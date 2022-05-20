 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Unemployment claims rise across the U.S.

  • 0
Unemployment Claims Rise

New claims for unemployment benefits rose last week.

The increase in the number of people applying for first time unemployment benefits surprised many analysts.

But the labor department says that the market remains very tight for workers.

Earlier this month, the number of people on jobless roles was at its lowest point since 1969.

Initial claims for unemployment assistance rose 21,000 to 218,000 people.

The number of people with ongoing claims - or people who have claimed unemployment benefits for two weeks in a row or longer fell by 25,000 down to one-point-three million - the lowest level for continuing claims since December of 1969.

There were 11.5 million job openings at the end of march and jobless claims are down an all-time high of 6.1 million people claiming unemployment benefits in April of 2020.

Recommended for you