 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Unarmed 13-year-old shot, critically injured by Chicago PD during carjacking stop

  • 0
Unarmed 13-year-old shot, critically injured by Chicago PD during carjacking stop
CNN Newsource

CHICAGO (CNN) - A Chicago police officer shot and critically injured a teenager after officers stopped a car connected to a carjacking.

Police say the 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night when he jumped out of the car and started running.

The boy is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital.

The driver took off in the car, which was later found abandoned. That person is being sought.

A man used the car to carjack and abandon another car with a 3-year-old inside on Tuesday.

The child was found safe in the car about 15 minutes after the carjacking.

The officer who shot the boy will be on administrative leave for 30 days, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

The civilian office of police accountability will investigate the use of force to see if it was in line with police policy and procedure.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you