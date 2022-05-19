Unarmed 13-year-old shot, critically injured by Chicago PD during carjacking stop

CHICAGO (CNN) - A Chicago police officer shot and critically injured a teenager after officers stopped a car connected to a carjacking.
Police say the 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night when he jumped out of the car and started running.
The boy is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital.
The driver took off in the car, which was later found abandoned. That person is being sought.
A man used the car to carjack and abandon another car with a 3-year-old inside on Tuesday.
The child was found safe in the car about 15 minutes after the carjacking.
The officer who shot the boy will be on administrative leave for 30 days, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.
The civilian office of police accountability will investigate the use of force to see if it was in line with police policy and procedure.