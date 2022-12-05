 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense
fog. Visibilities are expected to improve after 9 am.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Potential impacts to early morning flights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Ukraine says more than 10,000 troops killed in war with Russia

  • 0
Ukraine Death Toll

Officials in Ukraine say more than 10,000 troops have been killed in the war, although western leaders estimate the toll could be higher.

A top adviser to Ukraine's president says military chiefs have estimated a death toll of 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers.

Western leaders have previously suggested that a combined 100,000 soldier have been killed or wounded.

However, the Ukrainian military has not confirmed the new figures.

Back in August the head of the armed forces said that nearly 9,000 military personnel had been killed.

Ukraine has been engaged in a nine-month struggle against Russia's invasion.

Russian forces have launched rocket attacks on infrastructure and airstrikes against Ukrainian troop positions resulting in fatalities.

