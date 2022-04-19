Uber no longer requires masks for drivers and riders

As of Tuesday, Uber says riders and drivers are not required to wear masks while using the service.
The company is reminding customers that the CDC is still recommending masks for those with certain personal risk factors, or have high transmission rates in their area.
Uber also says that people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, and they urge everyone to be respectful of the preferences of others.
The company says if customers feel uncomfortable, they will be permitted to cancel the trip.