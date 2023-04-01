 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR COMBINATION OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW
HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND SOUTHEAST PORTIONS OF ZONE
150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through early Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 151, 152, and southeast zone
150.

* TIMING...From late Monday morning through early Monday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

UA's Stoll and Moore will battle Sunday for Epson title

Gigi Stoll has a one-shot lead on UA teammate Haley Moore as both looking for their first professional victory

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Gigi Stoll and Haley Moore were cruising Saturday at their old home course of Sewailo Golf Club, until the home stretch.

Sitting tied at 12-under after 14 holes, the two 2018 UA national champions gave back five shots combined over the final four holes.

Stoll (-10) takes a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round looking for her first win on Epson Tour. Moore is tied for second at nine-under.

Moore, hit the championship winning put for the Wildcats in their 2018 playoff against Alabama, but she bogeyed and double-bogeyed the final two holes in Round 3 to fall out of the lead of the Casino del Sol Classic.

Stoll has been playing the Epson Tour since 2019 and has six Top 10 finishes.

Moore is back on the minor league tour this season after playing in 30 LPGA Tour events over the last three seasons.

Gigi Stoll (23) eyes a putt at the Casino del Sol Classic

Gigi Stoll enters Sunday's final round at Sewailo looking for her first professional win

Their 2018 teammate Bianca Pagdanganan failed to make the cut for the weekend at Sewailo finishing one-shot (+4) off the cut-line (+3).

Therese Warner (UA '21) struggled over the first two rounds (+14) and also is not playing the weekend.

Stoll has finished tied for 22nd and tied for 36th in her two Epson Tour events.

Moore missed the cut at the first two events of the season and finished tied for 59th last week in California. Her best finish on the LPGA Tour was tied for 20th at the Cambia Portland Classic in September 2021.

Moore and Stoll will play together again on Sunday teeing off at 8:50 a.m.

