UA's Gordon and Nnaji reach NBA Finals with Denver

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Aaron Gordon played stellar defense down the stretch including on the final play of the game, blocking Lebron James' shot, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-111 to win the Western Conference Finals 4-0.
It's the Nuggets first trip to the NBA Finals.
Gordon (UA '14) finished with 22 points. He and reserve forward Zeke Nnaji (UA '20) will become the 14th and 15th Wildcat alums to appear in an NBA Finals. It's the 1st NBA Finals for both players.
Gordon found himself entangled in a shoving match with the future Hall of Famer James in the first half. The two were accessed a double-technical foul.
The 6'8 forward is averaging 12 points and six rebounds this post-season.
Nnaji has appeared in just four of Denver's games during the NBA Playoffs, scoring five points.
Both Gordon and Nnaji were one-and-done players for UA. Gordon appeared during the 2013-14 season, starting all 38 games and averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds for a team that advanced to the Elite Eight.
He was the 4th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Gordon is in his 10 NBA season and third with Denver.
Nnaji's one season (2019-20) as a Wildcat was cut short by the onset of the Coronavirus Pandemic. He started all 32 games averaging 16 points and 9 rebounds.
Nnaji was selected 22nd overall by the Nuggets in 2020.
ARIZONA WILDCATS IN THE NBA FINALS (1st appearance, Player, Finals appearances)
- (1996) Steve Kerr (5)
- (1996) Judd Buechler (3)
- (1997) Brian Williams (1)
- (1999) Sean Elliott (1)
- (2002) Richard Jefferson (4)
- (2004) Luke Walton (4)
- (2006) Jason Terry (2)
- (2011) Mike Bibby (1)
- (2015) Andre Iguodala (7)
- (2016) Channing Frye (1)
- (2017) Derrick Williams (1)
- (2020) Solomon Hill (1)
- (2021) Deandre Ayton (1)
- (2023) Aaron Gordon (1)
- (2023) Zeke Nnaji (1)