UA's defense finishes what it started

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Football's defense finished an impressive spring football run with a pair of interceptions Saturday on a hot sunny afternoon at Arizona Stadium.
Jaydin Young had an pick for UA Blue and Jaxen Turner added a 90-yard touchdown interception return for Wildcat Red (wore white) to bring the takeaway total to 25 over the 15 practices of Jedd Fisch's second spring camp.
Red held on for a 24-21 victory in the 2022 Arizona Spring Game.
The victorious squad was coached by Lance Briggs and Mike Candrea, while Blue was led into the contest by Tedy Bruschi and Adia Barnes.
Blue quarterback Jordan McCloud threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to freshman Keyan Burnett. He also hit women's basketball star Sam Thomas in the back of the end zone on a scoring play.
Gunner Cruz also suited up for Blue and had a 33-yard fourth quarter touchdown pass to Tetairoa McMillan.
Noah Fifita tossed a pair of scores for Red to fellow true freshman AJ Jones and rising third-year freshman Jalen John.
Tyler Loop kicked a 45-yard field goal.
Will Plummer was absent from the game after it was reported on the Pac-12 Network that he had undergone shoulder surgery on Friday.
Fisch confirmed that report after the game and said the earliest Plummer would likely return is right around the beginning of the season in early September.
The 2nd-year head coach stopped short of naming Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Jayden de Laura as his starting quarterback
