Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 7 PM
MST MONDAY FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND
A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
Strongest winds Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

UA's defense finishes what it started

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Football's defense finished an impressive spring football run with a pair of interceptions Saturday on a hot sunny afternoon at Arizona Stadium.

Jaydin Young had an pick for UA Blue and Jaxen Turner added a 90-yard touchdown interception return for Wildcat Red (wore white) to bring the takeaway total to 25 over the 15 practices of Jedd Fisch's second spring camp.

Red held on for a 24-21 victory in the 2022 Arizona Spring Game.

The victorious squad was coached by Lance Briggs and Mike Candrea, while Blue was led into the contest by Tedy Bruschi and Adia Barnes.

Blue quarterback Jordan McCloud threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to freshman Keyan Burnett. He also hit women's basketball star Sam Thomas in the back of the end zone on a scoring play.

Gunner Cruz also suited up for Blue and had a 33-yard fourth quarter touchdown pass to Tetairoa McMillan.

Jaxen Turner & Chuck Cecil (22) via ICA-Mike Christy

UA safeties coach Chuck Cecil celebrates with Jaxen Turner (21) after Turner returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown during the Spring Game

Noah Fifita tossed a pair of scores for Red to fellow true freshman AJ Jones and rising third-year freshman Jalen John.

Tyler Loop kicked a 45-yard field goal.

Will Plummer was absent from the game after it was reported on the Pac-12 Network that he had undergone shoulder surgery on Friday.

Fisch confirmed that report after the game and said the earliest Plummer would likely return is right around the beginning of the season in early September.

The 2nd-year head coach stopped short of naming Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Jayden de Laura as his starting quarterback

