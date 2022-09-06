UArizona's UAlert system helps keep students and staff safe on campus

TUCSON (KVOA) — Students at the University of Arizona are back on campus.
Staff say keeping students informed is crucial in keeping them safe. They do this with UAlert, which sends out campus emergency alerts to anyone in the system.
"I would definitely say it's helpful and they get the alerts out really quickly, so I give them credit for that," said Jacob Castillo.
Castillo is a sophomore at UArizona. He says having the UAlert system on his phone makes him more aware, and therefore, feel more safe.
"You know there's dangerous stuff going on all the time, so it's something just to keep in mind that at least this campus is a little safer," said Castillo.
UArizona junior, Quentin Danielson agrees with Castillo.
"I feel a lot more aware so if I'm outside and I get that text message, I'll just run away," said Danielson.
The alert system reported an incident a few days after the start of the semester when University police arrested an individual suspected of bringing a gun onto campus.
"The weapon seen at the student union, we did send an alert. A lot of information was coming in from the field and callers, and so we were trying to put out accurate information," said UAPD Deputy Police Chief, Mario Leon.
Students understand the University can't prevent everything, but they can act quickly when these situations occur, and that's the goal with these alerts.
"It's all about awareness. And the ability to send out a notification to the highest number of people that sign up for it to get them the information in a timely manner," said Leon.
UAPD says these alerts cover a wide range of information to keep students and staff informed.
"Whether it be a building evacuation, road closure that impacts campus, or say something more serious, we can log in and send the message and it will go out in two modes. It will be a text message which is rather immediate, and then it will be followed up by an email version," said Leon.
News 4 Tucson spoke with a few students who said they received the UAlert when there was a threat on campus the first week of class. They say they immediately knew to avoid certain areas, and are grateful for this added safety measure.