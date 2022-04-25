UArizona's new programs aim to address health care provider shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three new degree programs at the University of Arizona are aiming to address a shortage of healthcare providers in the Grand Canyon State.
The new degree programs include physical therapy, physician assistant and nurse-midwifery.
These programs were approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.
Nearly 95 percent of physician assistants in Arizona practice in an urban setting.
Arizona also has fewer physical therapists than the national average.
Additionally, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said that during the next decade. the needs of the adult female population cannot be met by OB-GYNs, family physicians and general internists alone.
UArizona officials hope that through these new programs they can attract registered nurses in Arizona communities to attend and provide care to local underserved communities.
“Our President Dr. Robbins and our senior Vice President Dr. Day have a vision to build access to high quality care for our communities in Arizona that are really struggling with access issues and so it is our real, sincere desire to build access and also build a workforce that reflects the communities that we serve here in Arizona," said Dr. Kevin C. Lohenry, University of Arizona Health Sciences assistant vice president for interprofessional education and director of the physician assistant program.
The physical therapy program and physician assistant program will be housed in the College of Medicine-Tucson.
The nurse-midwifery program will be in the College of Nursing.
All three programs will now have to independently seek accreditation before students can enroll.