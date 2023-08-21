UArizona WIldcat's step into their first classes of the school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Can you hear the roar at the University of Arizona? It’s the wildcat's first day of class Monday!
It’s been a busy morning on campus as students have been heading to their classes.
Some of those students walked into their first class at UArizona, while others walked into one of their last.
“I’m really excited. I'm gonna be graduating in December so it's kind of like everything's coming to an end so I’m kind of nostalgic and sad but happy and excited to see what my career is gonna bring,” said Ashley Green.
Ashley Green is a senior at UArizona. Taking in all
the moments of her last year on campus, she says now is the time to focus on what comes next.
“I've had jobs and internships. I've been a research assistant up at the cancer center. I did an internship with the school of public health over the summer doing research with them. So it's really just helped me figure out what I want to do in my career,” said Green.
Other students are walking into a UArizona classroom for the first time.
“I know it's going to be a challenge but I'm also very excited because I know I'm going to learn a lot of cool stuff. I'm excited to do clubs and things,” said Eva Carreno.
Eva Carreno transferred to UArizona this year. As an aerospace engineering major, Eva knew this was the right school for her.
“I've always been interested in astronomy and space and everything and I chose this school because I believe they are number one in astronomy,” said Carreno.
For all the new wildcats, Kasey Urquidez, UArizona's chief enrollment officer, said “Get involved. There are so many things to do. It feels a little daunting at times but there are opportunities to find your community. We want you to do that.”
The university is welcoming about 9,000 first-year students this year.
