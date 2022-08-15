UArizona to hold virtual update for students, staff regarding COVID policies

TUCSON (KVOA) — University of Arizona students and staff are just one week away from the start of classes.
University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, along with Dr. Richard Carmona, will be discussing the university's COVID policies for the year on a virtual status update at 9 a.m. Monday.
And with the new CDC guidelines, students are eager to know what the university has in store.
"It still worries me in the back of my mind," said Claire Baker.
Baker is an incoming sophomore at the UArizona. She says COVID is still a concern to her while being on campus, but she is doing her part to stay healthy.
"I know I've gotten the vaccine and the booster and I've done what I can," said Baker.
Baker hopes her fellow students will also follow the University COVID guidelines.
"I will continue to follow whatever the university has for new protocols," said Baker.
The update will cover what students and staff need to know to stay healthy and safe on campus.
"The COVID policies at the university will reflect the CDC as well," said Carmona.
Staff at the UArizona want to educate students on all health matters.
"The confluence of flu, COVID and monkey pox. But still the same precautions help," said Carmona. "Washing hands, make sure that you are staying socially distant from people that you don't know, wear a mask when you can."
The University hopes these safety tips help return a bit of normalcy to campus.
"We've been at this now for over two and a half years and we're trying desperately to get back to what normal education is," said Dr. Carmona.
For more about University COVID updates, you can find the link to the 9 a.m. livestream below here: Livestream: University Status Update | University of Arizona News.