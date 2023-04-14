UArizona to hold virtual safety briefing Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The conversation regarding safety on the University of Arizona's campus continues with a safety briefing being held Friday at 8 a.m.
The meeting is an update on the university's status to implement recommendations from a recent safety report.
The report made 33 recommendations for the university surrounding all aspects of campus safety and security including prevention, response and action.
This report was prepared by the independent PAX Group following the tragic shooting death of Professor Thomas Meixner in October of last year.
According to the review, there were multiple missed opportunities to potentially have prevented this shooting.
The University of Arizona president has stated that the university will implement all 33 recommendations in the PAX report.
In Friday's meeting, President Robbins will be joined by Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson, and 17th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona.
The meeting is virtual. You can find a link here.